This wonderful gentleman told me I handled the boat really well - I felt like I was playing bomper cars getting into the lock LOL

On Day 3 of your journey, the lengthy sequence of locks that took you several hours to navigate belonged to the lower section of the famous Lapworth Flight on the Stratford-upon-Avon Canal. After starting your 8-hour cruise at Lapworth Lock 6, you steadily worked your way down through the individual narrow brick chambers of the flight, eventually passing the Kingswood Junction after Lock 19 where you bypassed the turn to the Grand Union Canal. Continuing south past Lock 24, your peaceful route through the Warwickshire countryside was punctuated by the remaining rural locks of the segment, including the Lowsonford Lock near the historic Fleur-de-Lys pub and the Preston Bagot Locks, known for their unique split-bridge design, before you finally moored up for the night at the Wootton Wawen basin.

Volunteer lock keepers, who are trained enthusiasts managed by the Canal & River Trust, play a vital role on busy canal networks by assisting boaters as they navigate demanding multi-lock sequences like the Lapworth Flight. Usually stationed at major flights during the peak cruising season from April through October, these helpers ease the physical demands of your journey by opening and closing the heavy wooden paddles, while also managing boat traffic to maximize water efficiency and prevent congestion. In addition to their practical help, they act as knowledgeable local guides who can offer invaluable advice on narrowboat handling, canal history, and hidden mooring spots, though their presence depends on weather and availability, meaning crews should always remain prepared to operate the gates themselves.

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