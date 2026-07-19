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Day 3 rests by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 929

Day 3 rests

Soft twilight paints the water still,A mirrored glass beneath the hill.The narrowboats now gently sleep,As silent stars their vigils keep.A perfect rest, the long day done,Beneath the fading evening sun
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19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Stunningly peaceful and magical
July 19th, 2026  
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