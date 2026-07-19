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Photo 929
Day 3 rests
Soft twilight paints the water still,A mirrored glass beneath the hill.The narrowboats now gently sleep,As silent stars their vigils keep.A perfect rest, the long day done,Beneath the fading evening sun
written by google
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Travels
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NIKON D3400
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22nd September 2019 7:16pm
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britain travels
Boxplayer
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Stunningly peaceful and magical
July 19th, 2026
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