Crossing the aqueduct on a narrowboat feels less like travel and more like moving through a beautiful dream.

Edstone Aqueduct, a historic structure located near Wootton Wawen in Warwickshire, England. Completed in 1816, it holds the record as the longest cast-iron canal aqueduct in England, stretching 475 feet (145 meters) across a shallow valley to carry the Stratford-upon-Avon Canal. The innovative engineering consists of 35 prefabricated cast-iron trough sections bolted together and supported by 13 brick piers, spanning a minor road, a stream, and a railway line. A unique feature of its design is that the pedestrian towpath is positioned level with the base of the canal trough rather than the top, giving walkers a distinct perspective of passing narrowboats right at water level.

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