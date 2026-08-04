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Photo 933
Just a few more locks before entering into Stratford upon Avon, where you enter the splendid great basin in the middle of the riverside parkland beside the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Christine Sztukow...
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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Travels
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NIKON D3400
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23rd September 2019 10:10am
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britain travels
Beryl Lloyd
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Super pov and leading lines as you look down the canal boat to the lock
August 4th, 2026
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