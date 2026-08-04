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Just a few more locks before entering into Stratford upon Avon, where you enter the splendid great basin in the middle of the riverside parkland beside the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre. by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 933

Just a few more locks before entering into Stratford upon Avon, where you enter the splendid great basin in the middle of the riverside parkland beside the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre.

4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Super pov and leading lines as you look down the canal boat to the lock
August 4th, 2026  
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