31 / 365
Had to slice to put in freezer, thinking of the waist line...
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
2
0
Suffolk Beauties
ace
@365projectorgdelia
I have dipped in and out of photography over the years, never been brilliant but would like to regain my interest, I hope this...
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Lesley
ace
Oh boy, that looks delicious!
August 8th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nice idea. Love your tile in the background!
August 8th, 2021
