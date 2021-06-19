Previous
Cigartree leaves and blossoms by 365projectorgheatherb
2 / 365

Cigartree leaves and blossoms

I love this tree, and birds love it too.
19th June 2021

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

