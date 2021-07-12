Sign up
Ladybug (Ladybird) and Coriander
A member of our condo (Catalina) has planted a number of herbs for us all to use. Today a ladybug (or ladybird, a much nicer name) was enjoying the coriander
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
Tags
ladybug
,
ladybird
,
coriander
Lesley
ace
Lovely shot
July 12th, 2021
