Previous
Next
Ladybug (Ladybird) and Coriander by 365projectorgheatherb
25 / 365

Ladybug (Ladybird) and Coriander

A member of our condo (Catalina) has planted a number of herbs for us all to use. Today a ladybug (or ladybird, a much nicer name) was enjoying the coriander
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Lovely shot
July 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise