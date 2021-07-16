Previous
Anyone Home? by 365projectorgheatherb
29 / 365

Anyone Home?

A beautiful red cardinal flew by. I missed getting a photo of him, but he drew my eye to this great hollow in a nearby tree.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
