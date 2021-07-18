Previous
A Trail of Red by 365projectorgheatherb
31 / 365

A Trail of Red

Riding my bike along a side street, I came upon this lovely landscaping.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that is so vibrant, just lovely!
July 18th, 2021  
