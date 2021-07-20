Previous
Palm Fronds in a Hospital by 365projectorgheatherb
33 / 365

Palm Fronds in a Hospital

While waiting to get some blood work done (nothing serious), I stole a picture of these palm fronds in the lobby. I love all the natural light and greenery.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Ian George ace
A very nice capture. I feel I am being drawn into the image.
July 20th, 2021  
