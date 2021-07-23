Previous
Next
Park Bench Pals by 365projectorgheatherb
36 / 365

Park Bench Pals

Loved the row of them, even if they were on their phones.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
I too love this shot. All sitting so close and yet all wrapped up in their own issues.
July 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise