Rose of Sharon by 365projectorgheatherb
45 / 365

Rose of Sharon

I'm not a gardener myself (not having the grounds), but I really appreciate the flowers in our neighbourhood, including the great displays on the nearby campus. Here is another beauty I recently discovered.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Heather

*lynn ace
So pretty!
August 1st, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Beautiful close up. Fav.
August 1st, 2021  
