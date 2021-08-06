Previous
Next
Ginkgo by 365projectorgheatherb
50 / 365

Ginkgo

The campus has so many great flowers and trees. Here is a ginkgo (maidenhair tree) from today's walk. In fact, there were two, a sapling and a full-grown tree, side by side.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Great capture of the Ginko leave.Fav.
(Have several of them many years growing in pots.).
August 6th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful capture , such lovely shaped leaves - delightful bokeh and composition ! fav
August 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise