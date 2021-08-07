Previous
Next
It's Mine! by 365projectorgheatherb
51 / 365

It's Mine!

7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow, great capture
August 7th, 2021  
wendy frost ace
Terrific capture with the black squirrel and texture on the tree trunk.
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise