Quiet Time

This is one of my favorite places to sit and reflect. This fellow beat me to it today, but he gave me a nice photo op.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
18% complete

