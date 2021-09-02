How many more shoes?

I came across this collection of shoes outside the provincial legislative building today. It is one of many such memorials across the country honouring the hundreds of Indigenous children who were recently found buried in unmarked graves on the grounds of residential schools. These schools operated in Canada from the 1800s until 1969 with the objective to "take the Indian out of the child." This is a dark, horrific, and tragic piece of Canadian history. The search continues for the bodies of more children.