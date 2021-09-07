Previous
Still Here by 365projectorgheatherb
81 / 365

Still Here

I was delighted to discover some new sprigs of lavender. Summer is still here!
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful capture - fav
September 7th, 2021  
Peter ace
Lovey close up detail, colours and composition Heather:)
September 7th, 2021  
Ian George ace
Lovely shot. It is so good to find unexpected blossom
September 7th, 2021  
