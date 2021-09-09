Sign up
A Little Snack
The sound of rustling led me to this squirrel who was chewing away on a nut. I was fascinated by how the squirrel held on to the nut with its little hands.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th September 2021 4:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
Jo Worboys
What a great shot Heather you did well to capture it so clearly. Fav
September 9th, 2021
Ian George
ace
Beautifully captured Heather
September 9th, 2021
