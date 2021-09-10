Previous
Once More by 365projectorgheatherb
84 / 365

Once More

Today's discovery: a trombone class at the faculty of music, pandemic style. Several of us gathered at the top of the hill to listen to the music (impressive, actually) and enjoy the great energy.
10th September 2021

Heather

Photo Details

