157 / 365
Copper Beech
As I was taking pictures of these leaves, a woman stopped by and commented on the beautiful copper beech. I didn't know this tree was called a copper beech, but I see the name is perfect.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd November 2021 4:27am
Tags
tree
,
autumn colours
,
fall colours
,
copper beech
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful light and rich golden tones ! - such a beautiful and eye catching capture ! fav
November 22nd, 2021
Yao RL
Nice close up.
November 23rd, 2021
