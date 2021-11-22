Previous
Copper Beech by 365projectorgheatherb
157 / 365

Copper Beech

As I was taking pictures of these leaves, a woman stopped by and commented on the beautiful copper beech. I didn't know this tree was called a copper beech, but I see the name is perfect.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada.
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful light and rich golden tones ! - such a beautiful and eye catching capture ! fav
November 22nd, 2021  
Yao RL
Nice close up.
November 23rd, 2021  
