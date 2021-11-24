Ghost Bike Memorial

Sadly, Toronto has several of these Ghost Bike memorials to honour cyclists who were struck and killed in traffic collisions. Bicycles, with a name plate of the victim, are spray painted white and located where the cyclist was killed. I passed this Ghost Bike today in honour of Miguel Joshua Escanan, who was struck and killed by a cement truck (all too common with all the condo construction underway). The name plate reads:



Miguel Joshua Escanan

Beloved son, student, and friend,

MJ was 18 years old.

Killed August 18th, 2021