Ghost Bike Memorial by 365projectorgheatherb
159 / 365

Ghost Bike Memorial

Sadly, Toronto has several of these Ghost Bike memorials to honour cyclists who were struck and killed in traffic collisions. Bicycles, with a name plate of the victim, are spray painted white and located where the cyclist was killed. I passed this Ghost Bike today in honour of Miguel Joshua Escanan, who was struck and killed by a cement truck (all too common with all the condo construction underway). The name plate reads:

Miguel Joshua Escanan
Beloved son, student, and friend,
MJ was 18 years old.
Killed August 18th, 2021
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
