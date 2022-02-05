Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
232 / 365
My Tree, My Berries!
This robin was busy chasing away all the smaller birds that were trying to eat some of the berries. Clearly, this tree belonged to this robin.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
232
photos
30
followers
25
following
63% complete
View this month »
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
5th February 2022 4:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
robin
Cazzi
ace
He looks like a very plump healthy robin and has done a good job guarding the berries on his tree.
February 5th, 2022
Lesley
ace
King of his realm!
February 5th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And now the tree is bare - this plump little robin has made o good job in devouring all the berries - a lovely shot !
February 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close