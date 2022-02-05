Previous
My Tree, My Berries! by 365projectorgheatherb
232 / 365

My Tree, My Berries!

This robin was busy chasing away all the smaller birds that were trying to eat some of the berries. Clearly, this tree belonged to this robin.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Heather

Cazzi ace
He looks like a very plump healthy robin and has done a good job guarding the berries on his tree.
February 5th, 2022  
Lesley ace
King of his realm!
February 5th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
And now the tree is bare - this plump little robin has made o good job in devouring all the berries - a lovely shot !
February 5th, 2022  
