238 / 365
A Different White
The stand of birch trees behind the museum look striking even on an overcast day.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th February 2022 3:23am
Tags
white
winter
birch trees
