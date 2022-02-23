Previous
Next
Watch the Ice! by 365projectorgheatherb
250 / 365

Watch the Ice!

Mild weather followed by another deep freeze has turned melted snow into sheets of ice. It's pretty but tricky to navigate.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise