Previous
Next
Catching the Light by 365projectorgheatherb
260 / 365

Catching the Light

Walking through an old residential area, I noticed this window on the second floor of a house. I love how it can catch the light from so many directions. I want to live there!
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise