Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
260 / 365
Catching the Light
Walking through an old residential area, I noticed this window on the second floor of a house. I love how it can catch the light from so many directions. I want to live there!
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
260
photos
32
followers
26
following
71% complete
View this month »
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
4th March 2022 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
winter
,
windows
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close