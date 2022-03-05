Previous
Plan B by 365projectorgheatherb
261 / 365

Plan B

On my walk yesterday, I spotted this old apartment building with a classic fire exit. This is my first posting in black & white. I really prefer colour, but I think a monochrome version suits the subject.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
