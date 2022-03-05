Sign up
Plan B
On my walk yesterday, I spotted this old apartment building with a classic fire exit. This is my first posting in black & white. I really prefer colour, but I think a monochrome version suits the subject.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
4th March 2022 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
fire exit
,
apartment building
