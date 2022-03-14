Sign up
270 / 365
Transition
Warmer temperatures today and signs of a transition from this cold snowy winter to the next season. Bring on spring!
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
270
photos
33
followers
26
following
73% complete
View this month »
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th March 2022 5:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
winter
,
dead leaf
