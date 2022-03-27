Previous
Two Steps Back by 365projectorgheatherb
283 / 365

Two Steps Back

The result of a drop in temperature and a snowfall last night, just in case we thought that spring was underway.
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that's cold again!
March 27th, 2022  
