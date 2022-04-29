Sign up
Previous
Next
316 / 365
Spring Willow
Trees have been slow to come out, but this willow is well on the way. I love spring green!
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
tree
,
green
,
blue
,
spring
,
willow
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful against the blue sky - Love the daintiness and the fresh lime green of the new foliage . Nothing better than the Weeping Willow to herald Spring !
April 29th, 2022
Lesley
ace
It’s beautiful, especially with that sky as a backdrop
April 29th, 2022
