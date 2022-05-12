Previous
Next
A Springtime Favorite by 365projectorgheatherb
329 / 365

A Springtime Favorite

This cherry tree is a favorite of mine in the spring. It is nestled on the grounds by one of the university libraries. The tulips (and daffodils) are a nice bonus.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise