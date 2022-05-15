Sign up
332 / 365
Spring Green
Maple leaves are fully out now! It took them no time at all once the weather got warm. I love their spring green!
15th May 2022
15th May 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
4
1
365
Canon EOS M5
14th May 2022 5:49am
green
leaves
spring
maple leaf
Velina
Beautiful green colour
May 15th, 2022
