Spring Green by 365projectorgheatherb
332 / 365

Spring Green

Maple leaves are fully out now! It took them no time at all once the weather got warm. I love their spring green!
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
90% complete

Photo Details

Velina
Beautiful green colour
May 15th, 2022  
