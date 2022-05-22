Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
339 / 365
Aftermath
A flash storm with hurricane force winds blew through the province yesterday. Power lines were downed, seven people were killed (!), and innumerable trees were damaged. This chestnut tree in our local park was one of the casualties.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
339
photos
39
followers
26
following
92% complete
View this month »
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd May 2022 3:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
storm
,
broken branch
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How terrible , but a wonderful capture to show the intense damage created by the storm ! Hope the storm will not return !
May 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close