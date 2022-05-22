Previous
Aftermath by 365projectorgheatherb
339 / 365

Aftermath

A flash storm with hurricane force winds blew through the province yesterday. Power lines were downed, seven people were killed (!), and innumerable trees were damaged. This chestnut tree in our local park was one of the casualties.
22nd May 2022

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
92% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd
How terrible , but a wonderful capture to show the intense damage created by the storm ! Hope the storm will not return !
May 22nd, 2022  
