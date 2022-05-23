Previous
Growing Up by 365projectorgheatherb
340 / 365

Growing Up

A juvenile robin and its father (a male, I think) posed ever so nicely for me, but moments before they were squawking and pecking at each other, creating quite a fuss. It's hard growing up.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Has yet to grow his red breast - They are posing nicely for you - love your narrative !
May 23rd, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Wow. Both in one capture. Beautiful . Fav,
May 23rd, 2022  
