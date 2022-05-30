Sign up
347 / 365
Stages
These purple irises, in all their stages, look glorious in the light.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
spring
,
irises
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful iris with the gorgeous colours a great capture and details.
May 30th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super composition and capture with lovely light enhancing the colour and detail of yjr petals ! fav
May 30th, 2022
