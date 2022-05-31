Previous
All Set by 365projectorgheatherb
348 / 365

All Set

The gardeners have set up the pots of flowers on our rooftop patio, so we're all ready to enjoy the warmer weather. As a taste of summer to come, today is massively hot and humid. I sweltered just taking this photo.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
