348 / 365
All Set
The gardeners have set up the pots of flowers on our rooftop patio, so we're all ready to enjoy the warmer weather. As a taste of summer to come, today is massively hot and humid. I sweltered just taking this photo.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
Canon EOS M5
Tags
flowers
spring
summer
rooftop
