Photo 374
Always Sunny
I love the sight of yellow daylilies; they are always sunny!
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
summer
,
daylilies
