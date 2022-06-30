Previous
Hidden but in View by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 378

Hidden but in View

The school next door has this lovely rose bush planted at the back. I came across it as I was walking along the back alley. Another neighborhood discovery.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Pyrrhula
Beautiful rose and blue spots capture
June 30th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! such a fragile little beauty in such a gorgeous pink ! So beautifully captured with the blue bokeh !
June 30th, 2022  
