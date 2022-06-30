Sign up
Photo 378
Hidden but in View
The school next door has this lovely rose bush planted at the back. I came across it as I was walking along the back alley. Another neighborhood discovery.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
summer
,
roses
Pyrrhula
Beautiful rose and blue spots capture
June 30th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! such a fragile little beauty in such a gorgeous pink ! So beautifully captured with the blue bokeh !
June 30th, 2022
