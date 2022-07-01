Sign up
Photo 379
Light and Shadows
I love yellow flowers, but orange ones are right up there too. These orange daylilies were fully aglow in the afternoon sun with just their stamens casting thin finger-like shadows.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
379
photos
40
followers
25
following
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
30th June 2022 5:31pm
Tags
flowers
,
orange
,
summer
,
daylilies
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So gorgeous in all ways , A stunning close-up full of detail and clarity , beautiful colour and delightful shadows of the the stamen ! fav
July 1st, 2022
