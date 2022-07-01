Previous
Light and Shadows by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 379

Light and Shadows

I love yellow flowers, but orange ones are right up there too. These orange daylilies were fully aglow in the afternoon sun with just their stamens casting thin finger-like shadows.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So gorgeous in all ways , A stunning close-up full of detail and clarity , beautiful colour and delightful shadows of the the stamen ! fav
July 1st, 2022  
