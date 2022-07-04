Sign up
Photo 382
One More Lap
The (salt water-Yah!) pool in our building has been getting a lot of use since the pandemic began. (We sign up for individual time slots.) Getting in is the hard part (too cold for my liking), but then one lap leads to another and on it goes.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
382
photos
40
followers
25
following
104% complete
View this month »
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
4th July 2022 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
summer
,
pool
Yao RL
ace
I thought people will stay away from pool during the pandemic, obvious, it is the opposite.
July 5th, 2022
