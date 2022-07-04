Previous
One More Lap by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 382

One More Lap

The (salt water-Yah!) pool in our building has been getting a lot of use since the pandemic began. (We sign up for individual time slots.) Getting in is the hard part (too cold for my liking), but then one lap leads to another and on it goes.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
104% complete

Yao RL ace
I thought people will stay away from pool during the pandemic, obvious, it is the opposite.
July 5th, 2022  
