Photo 385
A Tasting Spree
This red admiral butterfly was flitting among the coneflowers appearing to be on a tasting spree.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
flowers
butterfly
summer
echinacea
coneflowers
red admiral butterfly
Lesley
ace
Very lovely capture
July 7th, 2022
Jo Worboys
Wow what a stunner. Big fav
July 8th, 2022
