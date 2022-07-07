Previous
A Tasting Spree by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 385

A Tasting Spree

This red admiral butterfly was flitting among the coneflowers appearing to be on a tasting spree.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
105% complete

Lesley ace
Very lovely capture
July 7th, 2022  
Jo Worboys
Wow what a stunner. Big fav
July 8th, 2022  
