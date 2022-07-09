Sign up
Photo 387
A Working Day
Lots of bees are working these coneflowers in the pollinator garden. No rest for them!
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
387
photos
40
followers
25
following
106% complete
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th July 2022 3:54am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
purple
,
bee
,
macro
,
summer
,
coneflower
