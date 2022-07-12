Sign up
Photo 390
Waiting for Papa
This baby sparrow was squawking endlessly as it was waiting for its papa to arrive (many times) with dinner nibbles. "Hurry up already!"
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
390
photos
40
followers
25
following
106% complete
View this month »
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
390
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
12th July 2022 7:00am
Tags
bird
,
summer
,
sparrow
