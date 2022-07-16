Previous
Next
The Winner by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 394

The Winner

This little sparrow managed to slip in for a sip of water after a big robin had pushed it away. Bullies never really win.

16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw bless - at least he had his drink in the end !
July 16th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
The winner is this marvelous pic. Fav.
July 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise