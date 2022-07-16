Sign up
Photo 394
The Winner
This little sparrow managed to slip in for a sip of water after a big robin had pushed it away. Bullies never really win.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
394
photos
40
followers
25
following
107% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th July 2022 2:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
bird
,
summer
,
sparrow
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw bless - at least he had his drink in the end !
July 16th, 2022
Pyrrhula
The winner is this marvelous pic. Fav.
July 16th, 2022
