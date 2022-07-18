Sign up
Photo 396
Cooling Off
This is a favorite spot for all living creatures when they want to cool off. Thinking of my 365 friends in the UK and Europe, who are suffering through an awful heat wave. I hope you all stay well and this heat wave passes soon!
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
Tags
waterfall
,
summer
,
pond
