Photo 398
Delicate Dancer
Flitting about on its delicate dance in the pollinator garden.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
Tags
thistle
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
summer
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delicate and beautiful ! I love all the pastel shades and the bokeh background ! fav
July 20th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a pretty shot
July 20th, 2022
