Delicate Dancer
Photo 398

Delicate Dancer

Flitting about on its delicate dance in the pollinator garden.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
I live in Toronto, Canada.
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delicate and beautiful ! I love all the pastel shades and the bokeh background ! fav
July 20th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a pretty shot
July 20th, 2022  
