Photo 401
I Can Get It!
This little one, undeterred by the fountain suddenly bursting forth, was determined to retrieve his cart.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
child
,
summer
,
candid
,
water fountain
Pyrrhula
Cute. Great candid
July 23rd, 2022
