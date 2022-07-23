Previous
I Can Get It! by 365projectorgheatherb
I Can Get It!

This little one, undeterred by the fountain suddenly bursting forth, was determined to retrieve his cart.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Pyrrhula
Cute. Great candid
July 23rd, 2022  
