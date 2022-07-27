Previous
So Many Offerings by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 405

So Many Offerings

27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
wendy frost ace
A wonderful bee capture on the lovely flower with great details and background.
July 27th, 2022  
Peter ace
Beautifully captured detail, colours and use of a shallow depth of field to show them of Heather, Fav:)
July 27th, 2022  
