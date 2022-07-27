Sign up
Photo 405
So Many Offerings
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
2
4
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
405
photos
40
followers
25
following
110% complete
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
27th July 2022 3:45am
flower
,
bee
,
garden
,
summer
,
coneflower
,
echinacea
wendy frost
ace
A wonderful bee capture on the lovely flower with great details and background.
July 27th, 2022
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured detail, colours and use of a shallow depth of field to show them of Heather, Fav:)
July 27th, 2022
