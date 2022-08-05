Previous
Mexican Sunflower by 365projectorgheatherb
Mexican Sunflower

Another capture of a Mexican sunflower from a few days ago. I love their colour!
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
It truly is the most orangey orange. Love your pov.
August 5th, 2022  
