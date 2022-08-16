Sign up
Photo 425
Look This Way!
A sidewalk flower pot offers a welcome diversion from the surrounding high rises. This orange hibiscus says, "Look this way!"
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
425
photos
40
followers
25
following
116% complete
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
7
1
365
Canon EOS M5
16th August 2022 6:26am
flowers
,
orange
,
summer
,
hibiscus
Lesley
ace
That’s a beauty!
August 16th, 2022
