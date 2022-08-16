Previous
Look This Way! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 425

Look This Way!

A sidewalk flower pot offers a welcome diversion from the surrounding high rises. This orange hibiscus says, "Look this way!"
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
That’s a beauty!
August 16th, 2022  
