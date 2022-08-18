Previous
Next
Just a Teaser by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 427

Just a Teaser

A monarch butterfly, just teasing me with its slightly opened wings. Another day...
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Great shot of the nice (Buddleja ?) flower and beautiful designed butterfly .Fav,
August 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise